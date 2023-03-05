Mamelodi Sundowns slip up in wet Winelands as Stellenbosch FC earn draw

Cape Town - Iqraam Rayners, a veritable goal machine, scored from the penalty spot to help Stellenbosch FC claim a well-deserved 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, Sundowns super-sub Cassius Mailula had threatened to take the game away from the hosts by opening the scoring with a well-taken second-half goal.

Rayners' match-saving goal was his sixth since re-joining the club three weeks ago, and at this rate, he will join the race for the Golden Boot by the time the season ends. Iqraam Rayners and Stellenbosch are not going away that easily against Mamelodi Sundowns 🤝#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/qcdc6zfG6r — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 5, 2023

Finally, Sundowns' winning run was snapped and Stellenbosch deserve every accolade that come their way. A torrential downpour greeted the teams as they made their way onto the pitch and after it persisted well into the first half. As a result, several players slipped as they battled with the conditions. Sundowns fielded a vastly untried combination, which saw only four players retained from the team which successfully secured a quarter-final spot in the Nedbank Cup against Marumo Gallants on Thursday.

At the start, Sundowns showed composure as they tried to impose themselves but soon a youthful Stellenbosch side started chasing them down. Sundowns were rudely surprised by the home team’s burst of energy, which proved unsettling and often they lost possession. By the halftime break, the foul count showed Sundowns were up 7-1 and that was a reflection of the impact of Stellenbosch in the first half. Sundowns battled to cope with Stellenbosch's enterprising and pacy play. In some cases, fouls proved a handy tool to stop Stellenbosch in their tracks.

Stellenbosch fail to clear their lines and Sundowns breaks the deadlock 👏#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/nEdGx8MiSQ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 5, 2023 Stellenbosch's Argentinian import Junior Mendieta proved a handful as Sundowns’ defenders battled to contain his deft touches. On occasions, he shook off his markers in the final third and had two gilt-edged chances in the opening half. All in all, the first-half honours could have gone either way as both teams created scoring opportunities. The Brazilians, the “big guns” of the Premiership couldn't dampen the spirits of Stellenbosch who showed scant regard for the champions, who were chasing an unprecedented 16th successive win in the league.

In early second-half play, Stellebosch continued with their exuberant play and the opening 15 minutes play was played almost entirely in Sundowns' half. After play passed the hour mark, Stellenbosch were ahead 9-6 ahead on the shots-on-goal count and 7-4 on the corner count. This was a fair reflection of the play, and Sundowns turned to fresh legs from their substitutes' bench and called on three replacements to join the fray. One player from the triple change was Mailula who replaced Thapelo Morena. He made a telling impact by scoring after only 11 minutes on the field. As it turned out it was not the only goal of the match because four minutes from the end, Rayners scored a penalty to deny the reigning champions.