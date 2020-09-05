Mamelodi Sundowns snatch title from Kaizer Chiefs’ hands

CAPE TOWN – Lebohang Maboe scored a brilliant hat-trick as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Black Leopards 3-0 to secure the Absa Premiership title.

Sundowns snatched the trophy from the grips of Kaizer Chiefs and Ernst Middendorp, who, at one stage in the season, were 13 points ahead and looked like they cruising towards their first title in five years.

Baroka FC, who themselves had a lot riding on their clash against the title-chasing Chiefs, showed their mettle in securing a 1-all draw, which means they will be playing their football in the top flight again next season.

Despite missing an early penalty in the game, Sundowns proved why they’re the most successful club in the country by playing Lidoda Dhuva into the ground.

Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns finish the season on 59 points, two points ahead of Kaizer Chiefs, who will be going back to Naturena and wondering just what happened, and how they managed to lose grip on a trophy that was virtually their before the lockdown began.