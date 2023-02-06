Durban - The past weekend of local action saw some of the league's biggest hitters collide, rivalries renewed and rising concerns amongst some of the most historic clubs in the land. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five things we learnt from the weekend’s action:

The Champions elect continues to collect records The league’s champions in waiting Mamelodi Sundowns produced a professional performance to beat one of two teams that had beaten them this season, setting more records in the process. Sundowns not only extended the PSL’s all-time winning streak to 15 games but also set a new record for consecutive league wins by a PSL top-flight team from the start of a calendar year, eclipsing the seven straight wins the club set in 1999.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena also became the first coach in history to win his first 11 matches in charge of a PSL team. Orlando Pirates pick up unwanted records against The Brazilians Although the Buccaneers got the better of Sundowns in the MTN8, defeat to Ka Bo Yellow has been a frequent sight for the club's supporters.

The past weekend's loss at home means that Pirates have now lost 25 league matches against Sundowns, more than against any other opponent in PSL history. On top of that, Sundowns also became the first club ever to complete two league doubles over both Pirates and their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Troubling times for KZN’s Usuthu and Arrows

Although Richard's Bay have flown the KwaZulu-Natal flag high this campaign, there is still room for worry for two of the province's biggest clubs in AmaZulu and Golden Arrows. Usuthu collected their third draw in a row against Maritzburg United and have only claimed one victory since the turn of the year, a worrying set of results for a side with aspirations for a top-four finish. For Abafana Bes’sthende, their inability to keep opposition teams out means they are now only a point above the relegation zone.

Kaizer Chiefs continue to fill up stadiums but not nets The Glamour Boys, with their unassailable following, filled the Mbombela Stadium for their clash against TS Galaxy. However, the Amakhosi faithful would've left the scene scratching their heads after 90 minutes following yet another disappointing display in front of goal against a Rockets side that finished the game with 10 men.

Marumo Gallants have a fight in them The readjustment in the technical team at Marumo Gallants seems to have worked and unleashed a fight within the players that they are going to need if they want to escape the drop. Coach Raymond Mdaka guided Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to their first victory in nine games and a third of the 2022/23 campaign, taking them to three points behind 14th-placed Swallows.