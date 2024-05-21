Mamelodi Sundowns star attracting interest from European giants

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro could be playing his football in Europe next season after impressing during the current DStv Premiership campaign, according to reports. The 25-year-old’s form has seen him find the back of the net 16 times in all competitions, and with two games left to play, he still has a chance to claim the league’s golden boot.

However, he could soon be lost to South African football, according to reports linking him with a return to Europe. Before moving to South Africa at the beginning of the current season, Ribeiro had limited success in France and Belgium. A number of clubs in Belgium, plus Greek giants Olympiacos are reportedly keeping tabs on the in-form Brazilian, who also impressed in the CAF Champions League, where Rulani Mokwena’s men were eliminated in the semi-finals. It remains to be seen, though, if Ribeiro will be involved in Sundowns’ last few games of the season as he is currently nursing an injury.