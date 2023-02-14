The Brazilians revealed that the decision to rope in Loftman is another effort to further distance themselves from their closest rivals and grab any available advantage.

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns have strengthened their technical team with the appointment of set-piece coach Michael Loftman.

“All elite sport is about gaining small margins. Replays and restarts are a significant part of modern-day football and are even more crucial when playing in the CAF Champions League,” the club statement read.

The former Orlando Pirates juniors coach's experience and knowledge of the game will be invaluable for the team, and the players will benefit greatly from his guidance.

With Loftman’s help, the team will be able to improve their set-pieces, which will help them to achieve success on their daunting continental expeditions.