Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns have strengthened their technical team with the appointment of set-piece coach Michael Loftman.
The Brazilians revealed that the decision to rope in Loftman is another effort to further distance themselves from their closest rivals and grab any available advantage.
“All elite sport is about gaining small margins. Replays and restarts are a significant part of modern-day football and are even more crucial when playing in the CAF Champions League,” the club statement read.
The former Orlando Pirates juniors coach's experience and knowledge of the game will be invaluable for the team, and the players will benefit greatly from his guidance.
With Loftman’s help, the team will be able to improve their set-pieces, which will help them to achieve success on their daunting continental expeditions.
“Loftman, who has held various coaching roles as head coach and development coach, holds a Uefa A licence from the English FA and a Sports Science & Coaching Masters Degree from Brunel University,” the club have stated.
“The experienced coach and performance data analyst will work on the pitch and compile analytic data to provide information to improve an important part of the game.”
The England-born mentor is set to begin his duties a Chloorkop immediately as the club prepares to travel to Cameroon for a Champions League Group B battle against Coton Sport.
IOL Sport