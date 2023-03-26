Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane and Andile Dlamini win big at SA Sports Awards

Durban — The Mamelodi Sundowns faithful were sent into a frenzy on Saturday night as club duo Themba Zwane and Andile Dlamini won big at the South African Sports Awards. The ceremony was held at the Sun City Superbowl.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Percy Tau surely won’t have another wasteful outing in Liberia return leg Zwane walked away with the prominent Peoples’ Choice Award, while Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini was named the SA Sport Star of the Year.Dlamini had to beat off swimming sensation Mathew Sates and golf star Ashleigh Buhai for the biggest award of the night. The 30-year-old goal minder had an unbelievably successful 2022, helping Banyana Banyana win their first ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, where she also won goalkeeper of the tournament.

Dlamini also enjoyed victories on the domestic front as she helped Sundowns Ladies to their third consecutive league title and went on a dream run to the final of the Caf Champions League. Both Dlamini and Zwane walked away with a whopping R500 000 for their accolades. “Mshishi” as he is known to his loyal supporters, has been a key player for Sundowns for nearly a decade now and continues to reach outstanding levels.

He has been instrumental in the club’s success over the years, helping them win the Premiership title six times. This season, he hasn’t dropped the ball and has been an integral part of the Brazilians in both domestic and continental football. ALSO READ: Bafana coach Hugo Broos entitled to his opinion, says Pitso Mosimane

His individual performances have also been impressive, with him being named the PSL Footballer of the Season in 2018 and being shortlisted for the Champions League Player of the Season award in 2019. It was therefore no surprise that he has been rewarded for his hard work and dedication with the prestigious award. The accolade is a huge recognition for the player’s hard work and dedication to the game, and it was a fitting reward for his efforts during Sundowns’ hugely successful season.

SA Sports Award winners full list : Sports Star of the Year: Andile Dlamini People's Choice Award: Themba Zwane

Sport Administrator of the Year: Portia Dimu Sportsman of the Year: Pieter Coetzee Sportsman of the Year with a disability: Jonathan Ntutu

Sportswoman of the Year: Lara van Niekerk Sportswoman of the Year with a disability: Minkie Janse van Rensburg Team of the Year: Rugby 7's — Men

Newcomer of the Year: Simnikiwe Bongco Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring — Swimming Volunteer of the Year: Zizo Popu — Eastern Cape

Indigenous games team of the year: Limpopo — Ncuva — Male team National Federation of the Year: Cricket South Africa Recreation body of the Year: Waves for Change

School team of the Year: St Benedicts Rowing Developing school of the Year: Helen Frans Special School Wheelchair Tennis Ministers Excellence Award: Andy Birkett