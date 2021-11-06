Mamelodi Sundowns threaten legal action after explosive match-fixing allegations

Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Peter Khoabane has revealed that during his days as a Vaal Professional player, he accepted a bribe for his role in a match-fixing operation in an encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns during the 1998-99 Premiership season. During an interview on a YouTube channel called TK Solutions TV, Khoabane went into great detail about how the match-fixing took place, and he confirmed that he was paid after the match.

ALSO READ: Animal Farm dogma underpins Sundowns' success, CT City still battling MTN8 angst According to Khoabane's account, Sundowns were in the running to win the league and his Vaal Professionals were already headed relegated even though there were still four rounds of matches remaining that season. During the halftime break, Khoabane said he again wanted assurance that the bribe would be paid if he and his teammates were in on the dirty act, which would allow Sundowns to win. After the goalless first half, Sundowns won 3-0.

Sundowns went on to win the Premiership after they edged Kaizer Chiefs on goal difference. ALSO READ: undowns keen to keep winning-run going when they face Gallants The allegations have shocked the present Sundowns hierarchy who have threatened legal action in a statement issued on Friday.

🚨MEDIA RELEASE🚨



The Board and Management of Mamelodi Sundowns strongly reject the 1999 match fixing allegations made by Mr Peter Khoabane.



The 1999 match fixing allegations are alleged to have taken place approximately 4 years before Dr Patrice Motsepe bought the club. pic.twitter.com/7nMgnNQsjC — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 5, 2021 The statement reads: “The Board and Management of Mamelodi Sundowns strongly reject the 1999 match-fixing allegations made by Mr Peter Khoabane.

“The 1999 match-fixing allegations are alleged to have taken place approximately 4 years before Dr Patrice Motsepe bought the club. “Mamelodi Sundowns has always adhered to the FIFA, CAF, SAFA and PSL Rules and Regulations. The club has always been committed to governance & ethics and football global best practice. “We view the allegation in a very serious light and we are investigating the matter and will also seek legal advice.”