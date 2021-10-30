Mamelodi Sundowns’ ’three wise men’ will be the key in MTN8 victory

Johannesburg - Wiser – not desperate. Mamelodi Sundowns have all the recipes they need to make up for the lost time in the coveted MTN8. And that’s why it’s probably a given that they’ll be basking in the “We Are the Champions” hymn in Durban tonight. Sundowns are yet to win the MTN8 since its rebranding 14 years ago, despite their illustrious success in domestic football. They fell at the final hurdle twice – to Kaizer Chiefs during its inception in 2008, and the defunct Bidvest Wits in 2016.

After that humbling 3-0 defeat to the Clever Boys in Mbombela, Sundowns have never lost in a cup final, including defeating Zamalek in the final of the Champions League. That was achieved under the reign of Pitso Mosimane. At the moment, there's not only one, but "three wise men" at the helm: Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela. The trio delivered the fourth championship in a row – and 11th overall – to the club in their first term in charge.

Of course, it's worth a reminder that Mokwena and Mngqithi were beside Mosimane during the team's success. But they are eager to establish their own legacy that will be told and learnt by future generations, locally, in Africa and abroad. This term, they've already hit top gear from the outset. They are unbeaten in all competitions. That foundation would be consolidated by a triumph at the Moses Mabhida Stadium when they face Cape Town City in the MTN8 final tonight.

The odds favour Sundowns, heading into that match. They have the depth and experience as well. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been in fine form between the sticks, conceding only in the MTN8 and the Champions League so far. Despite injuries to integral defensive players such as centre-back Rushine De Reuck, Sundowns have proven that they have suitable replacements. Brian Onyango and Grant Kekana have slotted alongside Bafana international Mosa Lebusa. The Brazilians' most valuable department is their midfield. This is where they lock and unlock their opposition. Maestro Rivaldo Coetzee is in fine form, setting tongues wagging after being continuously overlooked by Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Peter Shalulile has been a breath of fresh air for Sundowns' striking unit, picking up where he left off last season. He's scoring goals for fun. But it's his understanding with the rest of his teammates that has made him stand out as well.