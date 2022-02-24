Mamelodi Sundowns to host ABC Motsepe side Mathaithai FC in Nedbank Cup Last 16 opener

Cape Town - Five-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host ABC Motsepe side Mathaithai FC in the Last 16 round opener at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, on Tuesday, 8 March. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed the dates, venues, and kick-off times for the upcoming Nedbank Cup Last 16 fixtures.

Fixtures will commence on Tuesday, 8 March and end on Sunday, 13 March, when Premiership strugglers TS Galaxy and Baroka FC clash in the evening at the Mbombela Stadium. On Wednesday, 8 March evening, Marumo Gallants will host 8-time champs Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Of the remaining teams in the Nedbank Cup at this stage, Pirates are the most successful team. On Friday afternoon, 11 March, Venda Football Academy and the University of Pretoria will battle it out at Thohoyandou Stadium. Later Friday, Swallows FC and Royal AM will play in an evening kick-off at Dobsonville Stadium.

CONFIRMED:#NedbankCup2022 Last 16 Fixtures: pic.twitter.com/bCTtwQd5du — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 23, 2022 On Saturday afternoon, 12 March, Mthatha Stadium will host Sinenkani and the reigning champions Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. In the evening clash, the action moves to Profert Olën Park. There Platinum City Rovers will host SuperSport United, the five-times champions. On Sunday, 13 March, the action starts with Summerfield Dynamos and Black Eagles FC will meet in the afternoon at Chatsworth Stadium, before TS Galaxy and Baroka FC close out the Last 16 round.

Fixtures: Mamelodi Sundowns v Mathaithai FC Venda Football Academy v University of Pretoria

Swallows FC v Royal AM Marumo Gallants v Orlando Pirates Platinum City Rovers v SuperSport United