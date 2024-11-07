Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City: We wanted a result, and we got the result says Manqoba Mngqithi

It may not have quite been the scoreline that Manqoba Mngqithi felt his Mamelodi Sundowns side deserved, but their 2-0 victory over Polokwane City in their Betway Premiership clash on Wednesday was still an important one. Sundowns came into the game in second place on the log and six points behind Orlando Pirates.

The win meant Sundowns who are looking to win their eighth league title in a row, are still nipping at the heals of the Soweto Giants who have won seven from seven to begin their campaign. Against Polokwane at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, Sundowns had double the number of shots at goal as they reeled off 12 attempts. They also had the vast majority of possession with 72%. Just for good measure, Sundowns also delivered 669 passes to the 253 of the visitors.

Complete domination Statistically it was complete domination of their opponents by Sundowns. “I think we started the game well. We wanted better mobility, better speed of play. And I think that's what we caught in the early stages of the game, to try and see whether we can create any chances,” said Mngqithi.