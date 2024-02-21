Mamelodi Sundowns warn fans of scammers organising fake trials using the club’s name

DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have taken to social media to tell supporters to be aware of individuals using the club’s name organise trials. In a post on Facebook, someone named Mitre Mofokeng claimed they were organising trials for youth team players from Under 11 right up to Under 21, and urged interested parties to call their administration office to make arrangements.

The post had almost 500 comments from people who were interested, and was shared over 1 000 times However, Sundowns were quick to dismiss it as fake news.

“Mamelodi Sundowns does not hold open trials and any messages relating to open trials, even if it has the Club's name or logo, is a scam and needs to be reported to the authorities,” they said on Facebook. “The authentic Club related information, can be found on the official social media platforms and website,” they continued.

“People are encouraged to verify information through the club's structures and not pay anyone for trials. Using the Club's name and logo without permission is fraudulent and members of the community are advised to report such activities.” Just last month, Cape Winelands club Stellenbosch FC also took to their social media channels to urge supporters to be cautious of fake trial scams.

“We have become aware of fraudulent social media pages purporting to represent the club and its officials by advertising trials in exchange for payment,” the club said, as reported by Daily Voice. “Stellenbosch FC is not currently hosting open trials nor would the club ever charge prospective trialists any monetary fee. “Only trust communications that come directly from the club’s official pages and website. Please be vigilant and report any suspicious online behaviour.”