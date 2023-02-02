Mamelodi Sundowns wary of ‘highly confident’ Orlando Pirates, says in-form Neo Maema

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema has revealed that he and his teammates are wary of the kind of danger a ‘highly confident’ Orlando Pirates possess. The two clubs will meet for the fourth time in all competitions on Saturday with both sides having laid gloves on each other.

The Buccaneers were responsible for dumping the defending champions out at the semi-final stage of the MTN8 cup over two legs at the beginning of the season before going on to lift the prestigious competition. ALSO READ: ‘Orlando Pirates will play the game and not the occasion’ when tackling mighty Mamelodi Sundowns The Brazilians also had their moment when they dispatched the Sea Robbers in their league encounter, seemingly re-establishing their long-standing dominance over the Soweto side.

Since then Sundowns have gone on to build a 21-point gap at the top of the DStv Premiership standings, 24 ahead of Pirates and look destined for another league crown. Pirates, though, have seemingly found their groove in front of goal of late and have recorded three successive victories while scoring nine goals. Maema believes the occasion and Pirates’ form makes them a dangerous opponent.

“As a team, we’re expecting a highly motivated opponent, we know we’re playing a big team so no-one actually needs motivation when it comes to such games,” said Maema “We’re expecting them to come (at us) more because they’ve also gotten into their confidence zone and their players have also gelled so I think we can expect a very difficult match and a highly motivated opponent.” Maema has had quite the season himself individually and has established himself as a regular starter in a highly competitive Sundowns squad, a testament to his stepping up his game this campaign.

The 27-year-old primarily operates in central midfield, facilitating both defensive and offensive triggers for Sundowns. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns will test Orlando Pirates’ character, says Jose Riveiro One element of his game he has worked on this term is his goal-scoring and has reaped the rewards on five occasions this season, his most memorable strike coming against Kaizer Chiefs two weeks ago.