Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns have received a boost as they are set to welcome back key striker Peter Shalulile ahead of their upcoming league clash against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld.
The Namibian missed the last few weeks of action in the lead up to the World Cup break. Whilst some reports suggested that this was due to injury, others suggested that it was due to the player attempting to force a move away from Masandawana.
Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena has indicated that Shalulile will soon return to action.
"First is to return to training and availability for selection. He has only gone past the first stage of rehabilitation," said Mokwena.
The Downs coach emphasized again that Shalulile's absence has been due to an injury issue.
Pirates out to prove their worth among ‘big three’
With Gavin at the helm SuperSport are back in the Hunt
Sundowns can build upon log lead with win over Pirates
From title contenders to who will need some luck ... Here’s what the DStv Premiership can bring in 2023
Kaizer Chiefs ‘Jessica Motaung slams disrespectful agents as Njabulo Blom saga drags on
Almost time 🔙🔜#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/WI24SCx619— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 28, 2022
"Everything depends on the individual and how the biokineticist, physiotherapist and the players physical reaction to the medical treatment" said Mokwena.
Mokwena also confirmed that there could be further changes to the technical team at his club.
This comes after fitness and conditioning coach Riedoh Berdien and goalkeeper coach Marcus Mashilo were released from a camp last week.
"When a head coach is appointed, there are technical changes. The club will make necessary announcements but the word expelled is extreme," said Mokwena.
@EshlinV