'Mamelodi Sundowns will always be my home' - Bongani Zungu eyes a return to the Brazilians

Bongani Zungu isn’t excited about the Soweto derby. So much so that he’d prefer to return to Mamelodi Sundowns, instead of joining the two Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Zungu left Sundowns in July 2016 to join Portuguese-based side Vitoria de Guimaraes before moving to French-based outfit Amiens in 2017, even though he spent the 2020/2021 season on loan at Scottish giants Rangers.

With his contract having come to an end at Amiens, who were relegated to the second tier two seasons ago, Zungu is currently a free agent and he’s available to listen to offers, locally and abroad. In the midst of his contract coming to an end in France, the rumours had it that he was targeted by Chiefs, where he would reunite with former Downs’ teammates Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly. But speaking on Sport Night Amplified With Andile Ncube on Metro FM on Tuesday night, Zungu confirmed that it’s only been the Brazilians that have been in contact with his agent regarding a move back to Chloorkop, with other teams "still trying".

“I met (the Sundowns’) president (Patrice) Motsepe in Paris, the other year, and he told me Sundowns will always be home,” Zungu said in a lengthy heart-heart conversation with Ncube and Mazola Molefe. “So, Sundowns will always be my home, no matter what happens from now until when I make my decision about where I’m going to be (playing come the 2022/2023 season).” Although not naming other clubs, Zungu confirmed that “Sundowns is the only team that spoke to my agent - and are speaking to my agent still, (while) others are trying to (as well)”.

With Zungu having won a handful of trophies at Sundowns, while he regards the club “as home” anyway, it appears that he’s first choice would be returning to the club ahead of a move to Soweto. After all, since growing up in the dusty streets of Duduza, Tsakane, before moving to Dynamos where he was snatched up by the University of Pretoria, Zungu hasn’t fussed over playing in the Soweto derby. “Honestly, I’ve never been excited about the Soweto derby,” Zungu admitted, before citing that was also impacted by the fact that he played for the Brazilians.

