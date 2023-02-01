Mamelodi Sundowns will test Orlando Pirates’ character, says Jose Riveiro

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates are a competitive team, so much so that playing against teams such as runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns helps them improve. Sundowns have been the team to beat in South African football for almost a decade. As a result, they are on course to win a record sixth Premiership title in a row.

They are currently leading the chasing pack by 21 points, while they lead rivals Pirates, who have been blowing hot and cold this season, by 24 points. The Bucs, who beat the Brazilians en route to the MTN8 title earlier this season, are on a winning run, having won their last three games in a row. And that is why they want to continue improving and winning when they host Sundowns on Saturday.

"Both teams are in a good moment. You don’t win 14 and three games in a row if you are not doing things well,” Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said. “So it’s going to be a good test for both teams, with one of us not going to be happy with the result because we are teams that are not playing for draws. “So we’ll see what happens. These are teams that are full of quality players who are prepared, and well coached. There’ll be more difficulties than usual.

“These are the types of games that'll help both teams to improve as they will see if they are going in the right direction and in a place they want to be. “So from my perspective, the level of the challenge is going to be very good. We are looking forward to playing such matches as a team.” @Mihlalibaleka

