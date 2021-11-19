Mamelodi Sundowns will treat Cape Town City with humility and respect, says co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they’ll treat their league clash against Cape Town City with “a lot of respect and humility” as they'll not read too much into their last meeting in the MTN8 final, given that’s history. The Brazilians ended their hoodoo in the Wafa Wafa Cup last month after failing to clinch the title for 14 years. They beat City 3-2 in the final via the lottery of penalty shootout after the game ended 1-all in regulation and extra time.

But Sundowns are hellbent on putting that triumph behind them and focus on consolidating their unbeaten streak and top position in the league when they visit City out at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, this afternoon (5pm kick-off time) “We are facing a very good team. Very organised. Very dangerous offensively. Very dangerous from transition to attack. But it’s a team that also has some defensive frailties that we can try and capitalise on,” Mngqithi said on Friday morning. “But we are going to this game with a lot of respect and humility. The MTN8 result is history. It’s very important to go to this match with respect because they gave us a tough time in the MTN8. And based on that, we know what to expect.”

The two teams are refreshed and probably ready for the last stretch of the first half of the season after the two-week FIFA hiatus. Before that, they produced contrasting results: Sundowns hammered Marumo Gallants, while City lost to AmaZulu. ALSO READ: Eric Tinkler wants Cape Town City to ’play without fear’ against Mamelodi Sundowns That feat ensured that Sundowns continued with their record-breaking term, becoming the first top-flight side to go 11 matches without conceding a goal in the league. But Mngqithi is not naïve, thinking City will be there for the taking too.

“Maybe the break came at the right time for us. We had some small (nyana) knocks. (Khuliso) Mudau and Rivaldo (Coetzee) had knocks. But the guys are back at training now. And we almost have a full-strength squad as it is,” he said. “That puts us in a very tough position as coaches in terms of selection. But truth be told, it’s a group that has the capacity to help us get the results from this match. It will be a very tough one. We are playing against a very good team.” He continued: “As Sundowns, all we want is to win, play good football; our type of football. But we must do that with a lot of respect for what the other teams are capable of. And that is basically what we have to guard against as a team.”

Albeit a rollercoaster term, City also had players that were called up to their respective national teams for the World Cup qualifiers. Mduduzi Mdantsane, Fragrie Lakay and Terrence Mashego were called-up by Bafana coach Hugo Broos. That’s why Mngqithi says that with the added experience they’ll be a tough nut to crack: “We know what they are capable of. But we also know what we are capable of. It’s going to be a nice game for the spectators. That is what I can tell you.” @MihlaliBaleka