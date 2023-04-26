Independent Online
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns' win comes at a price as players suffer injury ahead of Champions League clash

Cassius Mailula was injured in Mamelodi Sundowns win over Richards Bay FC. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns' win over a spirited Richards Bay side on Tuesday at Loftus has come at a price after key players Cassius Mailula and Ethiopian Abubaker Nassir suffered first-half injuries.

Both players are doubtful starters for Saturday's CAF Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Algerian visitors Belouizdad at Loftus Versfeld.

Both players went down within minutes of each other, and replacements were called up to lead the team's attack. The double setback proved disruptive after Sundowns had already made wholesale changes to their starting XI.

In the end. Sundowns scraped home with a slender 1-0 win after their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made two excellent saves in the second half.

Apart from the two injuries, the rotation of players made it difficult for Sundowns to impose themselves on the match. Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said he was not always in favour of rotation but it was vital to manage players' workload in the team's hectic schedule.

"It is the price you have to pay (for an unconvincing performance)," said Mokwena.

"I am not convinced that rotation is always the best policy. We lose cohesion and we lose a little bit of rhythm. It becomes very difficult, especially in games like these. In every game now the opponents are playing for something.

"The opponents (Richards Bay) are playing to get into the top eight while others are playing to stay away from relegation. Others are playing for a second spot on the log and so everyone is playing for something.

"The number one buffer is cohesion, as what we've built from day one of pre-season.

"It is so difficult for this group. Despite the difficulties we experience, we do what's expected of us, and we win football matches."

@Herman_Gibbs

Mamelodi Sundowns

Herman Gibbs
