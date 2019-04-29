The delay in the Wayne Arendse matter has caused great consternation among Sundowns fans, and in particular coach Pitso Mosimane, who has expressed his lack of excitement about the league title race as a result. Photo: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will be a relieved man after his club were not docked points by the Premier Soccer League in the Wayne Arendse saga. According to a Kickoff website report, Masandawana have not been docked points after a sanction was handed down by Advocate Joe Nalane.

Sundowns were found guilty in January of fielding Arendse, who was ineligible, against Wits last October.

Yet the PSL had not yet decided on an appropriate sanction – until now, that is.

The delay has caused great consternation among Sundowns fans, and in particular Mosimane, who has expressed his lack of excitement about the league title race due to the ongoing Arendse matter.

There were rumours of Sundowns losing points, but according to the Kickoff report, the PSL DC, through Advocate Joe Nalane, has decided that the club will be fined R250 000 instead – with R125 000 suspended for 12 months.

In addition, Arendse has been fined R50 000, with the full amount suspended for 12 months.

The PSL, though, have yet to release an official statement.

The upshot of all of this is that the Brazilians remain just three points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates, with a game in hand – which they will play against Black Leopards in Thohoyandou on Tuesday night (7.30pm kickoff).

A victory will take Sundowns level with Pirates on 53 points, although the Buccaneers currently have a better goal difference of +5 over Masandawana.

IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook