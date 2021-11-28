MaMkhize dances in the stands as Royal AM beat Stellenbosch to move up to third

Cape Town — The sun literally came out to shine on Royal AM during their 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The first half was a drenched affair with the KwaZulu-Natal summer rains turning the pitch into a mud bath as both teams failed to break the deadlock.

Stellenbosch were though the dominant team during that period and were later made to pay for their lack of execution infront of goal. Ashley du Preez had a clear run on goal in just the fifth minute of the match, but the attacking midfielder did not get any height on his shot at goal, which allowed Royal AM keeper Hugo Nyame to make a comfortable save. Nathan Sinkala also had a header saved off the line in the 25th minute as Royal AM were once again let off the hook. ⌛ FT | #DStvPrem



The players returned after the halftime interval to an entirely different set of conditions with the field now covered in sunshine. Although the turf remained drenched, which did not suit Stellies' quick-passing game, the rain had at least dissipated.

And just like the change in weather, there was a change of fortunes for the home team on the hour mark. Victor Letsoalo has been prolific for both Royal AM and Bafana Bafana this year and much of Stellenbosch's planning would have centered around keeping the big striker away from their box. However, Letsoalo showed that he is not just an ace goal-poacher but that he could play the role of provider to perfection as he delivered an inch-perfect pass through the heart of the Stellenbosch defence that set Tebogo Potsane clear on goal.

Potsane showed great composure in his one-on-one battle with Sage Stephens as he just looked up once before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the Stellies net. Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker rung the changes with a triple switch in a bid to avoid a second consecutive defeat after the mid-week loss to Orlando Pirates at home. Stanley Dimgba, Kganyane Letsoenyo and Waseem Isaacs were all thrown into the fray in the final quarter to add greater impetus on attack.

The ploy nearly had the desired effect with Isaacs almost snatching a dramatic equaliser with a powerful shot, but Nyame's large frame once again stood tall for Royal AM.

The home team's charismatic owner Shauwn "Ma Mkhize" was in the stands excitedly cheering her team on and she would be well pleased with the team's performance as they now move ahead of Stellenbosch into a lofty third place on the Dstv Premiership table. Elsewhere in KwaZulu-Natal, Golden Arrows and 10-man Baroka FC played out a five-goal thriller at the Princess Magogo Stadium. Arrows ultimately though claimed all three points with a 3-2 victory to move up to ninth place on the log.