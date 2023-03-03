Cape Town - In the aftermath of his team's 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has compared his team to Premier League champions Manchester City. In a post-match address, Mokwena said his players "were so good" and Sundowns’ mentors were "very lucky to be coaching this honest group of players".

He mentioned Manchester City when he reflected on the many goalscoring chances Sundowns created. “A lot of teams know how Man City creates the chances, and a lot of teams know how Sundowns create the chances," said Mokwena. "The (Sundowns) players are so good and a lot of credit needs to go to this honest group. "We (the coaches) are very lucky to be coaching this honest group of players.”

(Mothobi) Mvala and Mosa (Lebusa) was good today," said Mokwena. "They were very stable.

“Bongani Zungu was strong and brought a lot of quality, and he’s got a lot of experience. "Peter (Shalulile) was good. It’s always a team effort. I always say that I don’t single out individuals, but Mothobi was also good with the aerial balls.” Mokwena was not prepared to comment on media reports that players have arrived for training under the influence of liquor.

“Well, as I have said, if you look for negatives from me about my players, I don’t have,” said Mokwena. “I will never speak negatively about my players," said Mokwena Never, ever, ever. I have got no comment on that.” Despite suffering a 3-1 defeat, Mokwena felt the opponents had offered a fair challenge.