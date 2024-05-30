Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy open to joining an ‘institution’ like Kaizer Chiefs

Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy has revealed he is open to the Kaizer Chiefs head coach job should the club make an offer for him.
McCarthy, who has been the English giants’ strikers coach for the last two seasons, is speculated to be on his way out of Old Trafford when his contract is up at the end of June.
And with the Kaizer Chiefs job available, McCarthy’s name has been thrown into the mix alongside that of Pitso Mosimane as the club looks for a permanent head coach to replace interim manager Cavin Johnson.
“Not many coaches in the world say no to institutions. Man United is an institution. Real Madrid is an institution. Bayern Munich is an institution,” McCarthy said in a chat with Robert Marawa on radio station 947.
“Look, Vincent Kompany is gone to Bayern Munich, he is gone to join an institution. And I think Kaizer Chiefs, you can safely say, is also an institution,” he continued.
“It’s a great club. It’s a club that I’ll always have a lot of love for. Because it’s my local team, my team in South Africa that I supported as a kid. Loved the Black and Gold, everything Kaizer Chiefs.
“Unfortunately, I’ve never had the pleasure to play for them, or to coach them.
“I can’t really speak on others but if the opportunity comes, if the opportunity arises or anything, of course you would have to sit down and think about it because like I said, you don’t say no to institutions.”
Prior to joining Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff at Manchester United, Bafana Bafana’s record goalscorer was the head coach of Durban club AmaZulu, whom he led to continental qualification for the first time in their history.
Before taking charge of AmaZulu, he guided Cape Town City to the MTN8 title in 2018. To date, that remain’s the only trophy in the club’s cabinet.
IOL Sport