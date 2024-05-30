Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy open to joining an ‘institution’ like Kaizer Chiefs

Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy has revealed he is open to the Kaizer Chiefs head coach job should the club make an offer for him. McCarthy, who has been the English giants’ strikers coach for the last two seasons, is speculated to be on his way out of Old Trafford when his contract is up at the end of June.

And with the Kaizer Chiefs job available, McCarthy’s name has been thrown into the mix alongside that of Pitso Mosimane as the club looks for a permanent head coach to replace interim manager Cavin Johnson. “Not many coaches in the world say no to institutions. Man United is an institution. Real Madrid is an institution. Bayern Munich is an institution,” McCarthy said in a chat with Robert Marawa on radio station 947. “Look, Vincent Kompany is gone to Bayern Munich, he is gone to join an institution. And I think Kaizer Chiefs, you can safely say, is also an institution,” he continued.