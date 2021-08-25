Mandla Ncikazi concedes Orlando Pirates need to improve

CAPE TOWN - Speaking after his teams extremely boring goalless draw with DSTV Premiership newcomers Marumo Gallants, Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi conceded that his side simply have to be better. The result marked Pirates second consecutive draw on the trot and followed their opening day 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch.

“It was visible that the opponent used a low block. At the beginning of the season, you still have to get the rhythm as a team. We have to fix certain things. I never thought they would play that low. We need to be more ruthless if we want to win matches. We will not be able to create a lot of chances when a team plays like that,” said the former Golden Arrows coach. As was often the case last season, Pirates lacked cutting edge in the final third. When they did manage to penetrate the Gallants defence, the experienced opposition goalkeeper Washington Arubi who is arguably one of the best in the South African top-flight made easy work of containing their attacking forays. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi pours scorn on red card: 'Maybe the ref has different eyes'

Ncikazi said that Pirates tried in vain to change things in the second half. “Based on how the opponents played, we had to pause a bit. We changed the formation that we used in the first half and changed the personnel. I thought the changes had the effect but sometimes we lost the ball in areas where we need to be patient. Sometimes it was the wrong pass and the wrong decision. The timing was not right in the final third. With time we may improve but there is progress. There is confidence which is important to win,” said Ncikazi. Ncikazi said that his side will be focusing on trying to play more possession based football. They will also be working on their attacking passages of play ahead of their next game which will be an “Original Soweto derby” clash against old foes Moroka Swallows at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, September 11.