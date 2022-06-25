Mandla Ncikazi demoted to assistant role again after shock arrival of Jose’ Riveiro at Orlando Pirates

Durban - The appointment of Jose Riveiro as coach of Orlando Pirates means that Mandla Ncikazi has been demoted to assistant coach and will be assisted by Sergio Almenara. Ncikazi was recruited by Pirates to serve as an assistant coach ahead of last season under Jozef Zinnbauer alongside Fadlu Davids. Zinnbauer resigned from his post early last season which led to Ncikazi and Davids taking the reins of the club as co-coaches.

Story continues below Advertisement

Things did not go according to plan as the Sea Robbers struggled for consistency in the league, eventually finishing sixth. The Soweto giants did deliver in the CAF Confederation Cup as they reached the final of the tournament before being outdone by RS Berkane. ☠️ 🇪🇸 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗝𝗢𝗦É 🏴‍☠️



🖥 Read the Club Announcement 👉🏿 https://t.co/PCTf4T1U1F



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#WelcomeJose#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/0rmoKYAuUe — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) June 25, 2022 The 44-year-old Riveiro who boasts a UEFA Pro Licence has spent the majority of his coaching career so far in Finland and has mainly been confined to assistant coach roles.