Mandla Ncikazi joins Orlando Pirates after leaving Golden Arrows

After initially denying that Ncikazi would be joining the club, Pirates’ Twitter page confirmed the appointment late on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Former Golden Arrows head coach Mancla Ncikazi has joined Orlando Pirates after leaving the KZN club earlier this week.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi,” the club said in a statement on its website.

“The 52-year old joins the Bucs technical team department on a three year deal,” the club continued without elaborating on his role further. Coach Josef Zinnbauer is understood to be still at the club.

Ncikazi, who was at the helm when Golden Arrows achieved their highest ever finish in the DStv Premiership, said he was pleased to join the Soweto giants.