Mandla Ncikazi says Orlando Pirates can’t be complacent against a ’well rested’ Kaizer Chiefs

Durban - Soweto Derby fever seems to be finally coming into fruition, the tensions are building up and there's always gaps for a sneaky jab just unsettled the opposition dug-out.

Kaizer Chiefs were last in action on Saturday when they won against Baroka FC, they're expected to look the fresher of the two sides, a key factor in what promises to be a high octane match at the weekend.

Orlando Pirates Coach, Mandla Ncikazi spoke after his side's stalemate against Cape Town City and revealed his displeasure with his side having just two days to rest compared to their opponent's six.

"The sad part is that we played on Sunday (against Royal Leopards) and they played on Saturday, and then we had to play again today while they have a full week off," he explained.