Mandla Ncikazi says Orlando Pirates can’t be complacent against a ’well rested’ Kaizer Chiefs
Durban - Soweto Derby fever seems to be finally coming into fruition, the tensions are building up and there's always gaps for a sneaky jab just unsettled the opposition dug-out.
Kaizer Chiefs were last in action on Saturday when they won against Baroka FC, they're expected to look the fresher of the two sides, a key factor in what promises to be a high octane match at the weekend.
Orlando Pirates Coach, Mandla Ncikazi spoke after his side's stalemate against Cape Town City and revealed his displeasure with his side having just two days to rest compared to their opponent's six.
"The sad part is that we played on Sunday (against Royal Leopards) and they played on Saturday, and then we had to play again today while they have a full week off," he explained.
"We are coming up against a well rested team on Saturday and we have no choice but to deal with it because we can't necessarily change it."
"This period and that game in particular will demand a lot from the players but we just have to find the right balance and combinations so we are ready for Saturday."
While fatigue and tempo may come into play in the latter stages of the encounter, Pirates performances, even though they weren't matched by results, in the last two games have provided their fans with a great deal of optimism.
The Buccaneers were unlucky against City after creating numerous chances in front of all and playing so soon might just be what they need to keep their momentum and rhythm in check.