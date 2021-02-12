Mandla Ncikazi’s Golden Arrows too good for Stellenbosch FC

CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrows are proving they are no flash in the pan this season. The Durban outfit produced yet another classy performance on Friday afternoon to blitz Stellenbosch FC 3-1 at the Danie Craven Stadium.

The victory catapulted Arrows into third position on the DStv Premiership log ahead of both Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.

Abafana Bes'thende had a bright start as Pule Mmodi fired them ahead early on with a beautiful curling shot into the far post after a mistake by Sibusiso Mthethwa sent him clear on goal inside the box.

Arrows were certainly looking threatening every time they spread the ball to the flanks with Lunga, in particular, creating havoc down the left. This almost enabled Arrows to double their lead when he cut inside before delivering a cross to the centre of the box.

Knox Mutizawa should have buried the chance, but his strike was well cleared off the line by Stellenbosch captain Robyn Johannes.