Mandla Ncikazi’s Golden Arrows too good for Stellenbosch FC
CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrows are proving they are no flash in the pan this season. The Durban outfit produced yet another classy performance on Friday afternoon to blitz Stellenbosch FC 3-1 at the Danie Craven Stadium.
The victory catapulted Arrows into third position on the DStv Premiership log ahead of both Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.
Abafana Bes'thende had a bright start as Pule Mmodi fired them ahead early on with a beautiful curling shot into the far post after a mistake by Sibusiso Mthethwa sent him clear on goal inside the box.
Arrows were certainly looking threatening every time they spread the ball to the flanks with Lunga, in particular, creating havoc down the left. This almost enabled Arrows to double their lead when he cut inside before delivering a cross to the centre of the box.
Knox Mutizawa should have buried the chance, but his strike was well cleared off the line by Stellenbosch captain Robyn Johannes.
The home side realised they needed a change to halt Arrows' persistent raids on their goal and replaced Mthethwa with the pace of striker Leletu Skelem in defence.
The change allowed Stellenbosch to play with more fluidity, but unfortunately for the hosts they were caught out on the counter-attack by Michael Gumede, who doubled the lead for Arrows with a low strike inside the six-yard box.
Stellies pulled a goal back through an excellent shot from the edge of the box by Argentine Junior Mendietta, but it proved to be just a consolation after Gumede completed his brace in the final quarter to restore Arrows' two-goal cushion.
