A few years ago his goal scoring prowess with Free State Stars landed him a move to Chloorkop. He failed to live up to his billing at the Brazilians and was loaned out to Moroka Swallows. The loan spell worked as Manqele rediscovered his magic.
In 2015, he joined Chippa United after parting with Sundowns. Manqele found his mojo again in Port Elizabeth and Amakhosi lured him to their camp. His two-year stay with Amakhosi was one to forget and it ended in 2017. Manqele is now at Real Kings in the GladAfrica Championship.
He joined the KwaZulu-Natal side this season. Kings signed Manqele after impressing during his time with TTM last season. His goals helped TTM qualify for the play-offs.
Having suffered the pain of the play-offs, Manqele is focused on helping Kings to get automatic promotion.