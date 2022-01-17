Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena shine at PSL monthly awards, Andile Jali named best player

The Brazilians continued their form and now have a 14 point advantage at the top of the Premiership standings over second place Orlando Pirates.

Durban — The Mamelodi Sundowns coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena continued their dominance as they won their third consecutive coach of the month after claiming the December 2021 gong.

After inspiring a rejuvenation in Marumo Gallants, Dan Malesela was a close second in the Coach of the Month Award tussle.

The Sundowns coaches were not the only ones from their team to emerge victorious. Defensive star Andile Jali was named the player of the month, beating competition from Orlando Pirates’ Kwame Peprah, Chippa United’s Eva Nga and Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo.

“Jali was outstanding in December. He was a marvel to watch as he bossed the Sundowns’ midfield. His experience has been invaluable during a loaded period in December. The manner in which he broke down opponents’ attacks and in turn start build-ups to Sundowns attacks, which on some occasions led to goals has been very impressive,” commented the judging panel.