Manqoba Mngqithi backs Hugo Broos’ freedom in Bafana squad selection after Grant Kekana exclusion

Mamelodi Sundowns head Manqoba Mngqithi says that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should have the freedom to select his squad following the exclusion of Grant Kekana from the squad. Kekana was not included Broos’ final 23-man squad that is set to face Uganda and South Sudan in crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

Broos' eyes set on AFCON qualifying berth #BafanaPride #AFCONqualifiers@10bet_ZA @CastleLagerSA @flysaa@pefmo_za @SAFA_net @SouthernSunGrp https://t.co/X0t1lGDEEG — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 7, 2024 Bafana are currently second in Group K with eight points behind Uganda and need just three points to secure qualification to the continental showpiece.

Kekana has been a vital cog in the heart of defence for Bafana alongside Mothobi Mvala under the Belgian tactician, and was one the stand-out players for South Africa at the Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast earlier this year. However, the 32-year-old has recently fallen down the pecking order with Broos opting to select Romania-based Siyabonga Ngezana and Kaizer Chiefs youngster Rushwin Dortley. Speaking to the media ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup clash against Marumo Gallants, Mngqithi said Broos has the freedom to select his own squad.

“Grant is not injured; the coach probably just decided [to leave him out], but I think even in the previous FIFA break before the last one, he was out, and Ngezana was in the team. “The last time, Ngezana didn’t come, and Grant played very well. I do believe that we should allow the coach to choose his team the way he wants it.” Mngqithi said, according to FARPost. @Nozulelasays