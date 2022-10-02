Manqoba Mngqithi is not panicking yet after Mamelodi Sundowns shoot blanks in MTN8

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns had no shots on target when they faced Orlando Pirates on Saturday, but Manqoba Mngqithi insists there’s no need to panic. Sundowns met Pirates in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final away at Orlando Stadium, and, while they were clear favourites to win due to their league form, they weren’t at their attacking best by an stretch of the imagination.

Story continues below Advertisement

The five-time defending Premiership champions lead the pack with 19 points after nine games, while Pirates are second with 14 and have a game in hand. But the Buccaneers were stronger in the final third, so much so that they had four shots on target, while Sundowns had none.

Granted Pirates have been solid this term, conceding just four goals, but the Brazilians’ expensive and lethal attacking unit was tipped to unlock them. But Masandawana’s main goal threat Peter Shalulile didn’t bring his scoring boots to Orlando Stadium. Mngqithi, though, says there’s no need to panic – just yet. “It’s very rare. I don’t want to lie. This was a game of small margins,” the Sundowns co-coach said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“If you look at the first chance from Peter (Shalulile). Had he left the ball to go through and face the keeper, it was a clear chance to take a shot and score. “And the same thing happened with (Khuliso) Mudau who had two on the opposite sides with no one next to him. But he ballooned both crosses. “It was a very rare moment for us not to have shots on targets when we created so many moments. Peter in the second half had two moments.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mngqithi is not worried about their bluntness, insisting that they’ll do better going forward and in the return leg in three weeks’ time in Polokwane.

Story continues below Advertisement