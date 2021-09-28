Manqoba Mngqithi is warning Mamelodi Sundowns not to underestimate Golden Arrows

JOHANNESBURG - WHILE Mamelodi Sundowns will certainly be the favourites to down Golden Arrows when the two team’s meet in their MTN8 semi-final second leg clash at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium this afternoon, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has warned his troops against complacency.

The two team’s played out to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium last month. Not only do Sundowns have a better team on paper, but they will also have home ground advantage. “We are playing an organised team that scores goals and has attacking players in form. Knox Mutizwa is scoring goals and Nduduzo Sibiya is showing his magic. “He is the one player who can give Arrows so much. Sometimes he does not work hard but he is currently on fire,” said Mngqithi.

ALSO READ: Lacklustre Kaizer Chiefs continue to plumb the depths of desperation The Brazilians will also be full of confidence given that they enter the game on the back of three successive league wins with two of the wins coming against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, both of whom were well beaten. “With their (Arrows’) transitions, they can be very dangerous and can destabilise your flow of the game with their counter-pressing. We believe we have a team capable of playing this match and going through. Everything favours us,” added Mngqithi.

By contrast, Arrows have so far not been able to emulate their impressive form from last season under coach Lehlohonolo Seema. Abafana Bes’thende enter the game on the back of five games without a win in all competitions. The last time the Durban-based club won a game was when they beat KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United 2-1 last month. ALSO READ: Winless Galaxy call it quits with coach Owen da Gama Seema is confident that his side can spring a surprise against arguably South Africa’s best team.