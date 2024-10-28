Manqoba Mngqithi says Mamelodi Sundowns were ‘nowhere’ in shock Polokwane City defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi bemoaned his team’s lack of cutting edge on attack after Sunday’s shock Betway Premiership defeat at the hands of Polokwane City. Sundowns were completely outplayed by their hosts, especially in the first half. It was also Polokwane’s first win over Sundowns since January 2018.

Polokwane City captain Bulelani Nikani scored the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute after a Cole Alexander free-kick. “The first half was horrible,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the match. “Let’s be honest, our first-half we were just nowhere.

Rise and Shine stun Sundowns 😲![CDATA[]]>🔥



Time is running out for Masandawana ⚡



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/qN0vVoWIyw — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 27, 2024 “In the final third we could not make any combinations. We did get into the final third several times where maybe a better decision from Tash [Tashreeq Matthews], a better decision from Iqraam [Rayners].

“Those moments when you don’t translate them into chances, which is almost the same thing that happened in midweek. Mngqithi said they didn’t go into the match underestimating their opponents, and the Sundowns coach praised Rise and Shine for their fight during the match. “On the day, it was just not to be, and we must congratulate the opponents. They fought, they were strong, and we always knew their strength on set-pieces which is why we tried to load ourselves with aerially strong players to be able to deal with that,” Mngqithi added.