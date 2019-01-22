Ramahlwe Mphahlehle featured for Kaizer Chiefs’ MDC side against AmaZulu on Saturday, and managed to play a full match. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It was the good and the bad on the injury front for Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday, with Lebogang Manyama ruled out for up to three months, but Ramahlwe Mphahlele set to return to action. Manyama picked up a knee injury during the past weekend’s 2-1 loss to Zesco United, which saw the Amakhosi go out 5-2 on aggregate in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“Lebogang Manyama has a torn knee ligament,” Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner told the club website on Tuesday.

“He will undergo surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to resume training in two to three months.”

But on a more positive note, right back Mphahlele has worked his way back on to the pitch from his own knee injury after being out since December 1.

He featured for Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge side against AmaZulu on Saturday, and managed to play a full match.

That means he should be back for Sunday’s Nedbank Cup clash against Tornado FC at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane (3pm kickoff).

Further good news is that the likes of Philani Zulu (face) and Joseph Molangoane (ankle) are getting closer to full fitness as well, although Mulomowandau Mathoho will remain out for at least another month.

Meanwhile, the Amakhosi also announced on Tuesday that they have promoted left back Happy Mashiane from the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy to the first team on a deal of four years and five months, until 30 June 2023.

We would like to confirm the promotion of left back, Happy Mashiane from our Development to the First Team.



The deal is a four-year-and-five months contract ending June 30, 2023.



Welcome to the 1st Team #JerseyNo19!#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/NgEzNzKggV — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 22, 2019

“At 21 years of age, he is matured, and I think this is the right time to have him join the first team,” coach Ernst Middendorp said on the team website.

“Happy has an extremely educated left foot. He will give us options on the left. He knows the Kaizer Chiefs culture and has already been with the club for four years.

“I admire him for his attitude. He is not the kind of player who gets over excited on the ball, he does his business and applies the basics. I think it won’t take long before he gets a nod to play.”





