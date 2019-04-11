Chippa United forward Lerato Manzini believes the game against Wits is a must win. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – Chippa United forward Lerato Manzini says his team is well prepared to fight and the game against Bidvest Wits is a must-win. The wounded clever boys will be looking for revenge when they meet Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night. Clinton Larsen’s boys are motivated after a 1-0 win over AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium last weekend.

Manzini told IOL Sport that players are prepared to welcome Wits they beat 5-3 on penalties in the Nedbank Cup two weeks ago. “Everything has been going well for the week. Preparations have been going on very well and everyone is available for the game. I can say we do not have any problems at the moment,” said Lerato.

The Chilli Boys of the Eastern Cape still have a lot work to do because they are not yet out of the relegation zone. They desperately need to win some of the remaining six tough games to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

“It’s something that is in heads but when we go to the games, the coach always tells us to play our normal game because the moment we put ourselves under too much pressure – it’s going to affect our performance. I think if we can win two games the pressure will be low. For now, we just have to fight and all the guys know the situation of the team. We just have to stay strong and fight until the end of the season,” said Manzini.

If the previous performance produced by both teams in the Nedbank Cup is anything to go by, people can expect fireworks again on Friday night. Even though Wits have not done well in the last league games, Gavin Hunt is refusing to throw the towel and he wants nothing less than a win from his boys.



Manzini is not too worried because they how Wits play, saying: “It’s just another game. I think we played Wits the other weekend where we won. We know what to expect from them because Wits is a direct team. They play direct football and they play for points.

So, we just have to be strong and focused on Friday. We have to collect the maximum points so that we can continue with the fight to stay in the league. The game against Wits is a must win,” concluded Manzini who started the season late because of injuries.

