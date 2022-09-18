Marcelo Allende scores stoppage-time winner as Sundowns down AmaZulu

Durban — A second half stoppage-time goal from Marcelo Allende helped Sundowns secure a scrappy 1-0 win over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon. With the score looking like it was destined to end 0-0, Sundowns committed more men into attacking positions and AmaZulu eventually succumbed, granting the home side space before Allende finished calmly into the bottom corner. Sundowns started the game as the more dominant side with well over 60% possession. However, a lack of finesse in the final third was once again working against the defending league champions.

Peter Shalulile came close to scoring in the 17th minute as he latched onto a ball from Themba Zwane. The Namibian cut towards the left before shooting and while he had Veli Mothwa beaten, his effort struck the post. 𝗠𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗦 𝗣𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗕 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 🟨



They are now five points clear in the #DStvPrem standings 📈 pic.twitter.com/k2jcHa5KXE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 18, 2022 Even though they saw far less of the ball, AmaZulu did probe and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Ronwen Williams denied the Durban side at the 30 minute mark. Williams made a fantastic double save to deny both Sandile Khumalo and Gabadinho Mhango. While Sundowns creativity did not spark, AmaZulu must also be given credit, particularly their defence, for making things hard for the home side. Masandawana once again started the second half nervously as AmaZulu crafted some opportunities. Firstly Khuliso Mudau was required to use his body to deny a powerful shot from Keagan Buchanan. Minutes later, Williams had to come to the rescue and once again deny Buchanan, this time with a near post attempt.

Sundowns looked to have come to life again after the hour mark. Mothwa was required to make two excellent saves at 70 minutes. The first was from a shot by Thapelo Morena and the Usuthu shot-stopper later did well to thwart an effort following a corner. Mothwa, though, was lucky to escape after he nearly gifted Sundowns a goal. He passed the ball straight to Zwane who combined with Mudau before the ball was in the net. However, the goal was ruled out for offside. Sundowns will next be in action in two weeks time against Orlando Pirates in their MTN8 semi-final first leg clash at the Orlando Stadium. AmaZulu will also be in action in the same competition on the same day as they travel to Gauteng to play against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

