Maritzburg and SuperSport United hope to use Nedbank Cup to improve league form

Johannesburg — SuperSport United and Maritzburg United might be sitting at opposite ends of the Premiership table, but the two teams will be eager to use the Nedbank Cup as a springboard that will help them to meet their respective targets this season. SuperSport are sixth on the log, while Maritzburg are 13th. But they’ll meet at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight in the Nedbank Cup last 32, banking on a good performance, and progression to the last 16, to help in their quest to climb up on the log.

Sure, a top three finish and saving their status remain the ultimate goal for SuperSport and Maritzburg. But they’ll know that regular competition yields consistency, while the Nedbank Cup winner bags R7 Million and a continental qualification. The extinction of Bidvest Wits had seen many experts tip SuperSport to be the team that'll be among the top four in the land. But Kaitano Tembo and his men have stuttered. This is thanks to the loss of integral personnel – to rivals and injuries. Teboho Mokoena, arguably the most prized local player, recently made a big switch from SuperSport to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, leaving a huge void in their midfield. This will force Tembo to look around his dressing room for a replacement.

That replacement will likely be one of the emerging youngsters – such as Jamie Webber and Jesse Donn – given that the club’s financial woes are well documented. This could either make or break the team, given the stage of the season. The team also suffered a major blow last week, with striker Bradley Grobler ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury. But there’s no time to sulk and moan, senior players such as Ronwen Williams have to step up at this stage. Williams have been a pillar of strength for SuperSport, keeping clean sheets this season. But it’s upfront where they tend to rest on their laurels. Pinning their hopes on Thamsanqa Gabuza only, hasn’t really helped their cause either.

Gabuza needs support and supply – and that has been lacking at times. That they’ll meet Maritzburg, an outfit that has one of the worst defensive records in the league, doesn’t mean their job will be easy. After all, this is a knockout match. Coach Ernst Middendorp had a lump in his throat when he spoke about what he’ll have to do in order to save his job. He was confused as to whether to go all out in the cup or stick to the task that he should win his next three matches in the league. But like any experienced mentor, Middendorp knows that there’s no coach that plays to lose a knockout game. And also, doing well in the competition could see The Team of Choice take that winning momentum to their league matches.

Mariztburg just needs to sort out their defensive frailties and start to prepare for life after Bongokuhle Hlongwane who moved to the United States late last year. At their disposal, they’ve got the quality that could help them compete on all fronts. Meanwhile, Venda Football Academy will be eager to take their impressive league form to the Nedbank Cup last 32 when they host African All Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium this afternoon. They are fourth in the second tier with 28 points. @Mihlalibaleka