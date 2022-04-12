Maritzburg and Swallows share the points in relegation scrap

Cape Town — Swallows FC eased their relegation concerns after they drew 1-1 with Maritzburg United in a DStv Premiership match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday night.
Despite the draw, Amaswaiswai climbed out of the relegation zone and they are now placed 14th on the league standings, while the Team of Choice remained 12th on the table after fighting back against the Soweto giants.
Amaswaiswai were determined to avoid their fourth consecutive defeat, and they took an early lead through last season's GladAfrica Championship Golden Boot winner Monnapule Saleng.
The Orlando Pirates loanee beat goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt with a decent finish to make it 1-0 to Swallows with the Team of Choice's defence exposed just six minutes into the encounter.
Saleng looked hungry for goals on the night as the speedy winger hit the post and Kagiso Malinga forced Engelhardt into a save from the rebound as pressure mounted on the Maritzburg defence.
Peter Shalulile scores hat-trick as Sundowns blow Golden Arrows away
Disgraceful Kaizer Chiefs prioritise money ahead of fans to water down 12th man effect
SuperSport sack coach Kaitano Tembo
Kaizer Chiefs welcome back supporters with increased ticket prices
Fighting talk from Baroka coach Thobejane as Pirates look to plunder the points
Royal AM star and Kaizer Chiefs target Victor Letsoalo targets the Golden Boot
Swallows were leading 1-0 during the halftime break having created the better chances in the first half against Maritzburg, who had to find a way to level matters after the restart.
The Team of Choice came back rejuvenated following their halftime team talk with coach Ernest Middendorp and they managed to level matters through Friday Samu.
The Zambia international hit the back of the net just two minutes into the second half to make it 1-1 as he netted his second goal in South African football.
Having netted against Mamelodi Sundowns last week, Ruzaigh Gamildien had a chance to make it two goals in as many league games, but he was superbly denied by Engelhardt.
The momentum was with Amaswaiswai in the latter stages of the encounter, but they couldn't keep their attempts on target, and ultimately, the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate on the night.
IOL Sport