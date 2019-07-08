Taaritq Fielies of Cape Town City challenges Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Dr Molemela Stadium in April 2019. Photo: BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United are leading the race to sign Bloemfontein Celtic striker Ndumiso Mabena. The former Orlando Pirates marksman is still contracted to the embattled Free State-based club for another season, after they exercised the option to renew his contract for another year.

The Team of Choice are battling it out with Cape Town City for the services of Mabena, but they are the front runners at this stage.

It was a disappointing season for Maritzburg last season as they needed to win the PSL promotion-relegation play-offs to retain their top-flight status.

The team from KwaZulu-Natal’s capital are busy trying to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. They have already bolstered their team with the signing of Judas Moseamedi, Phumlani Ntshangase, Yusuf Jappie and Kwanda Mngonyama.

Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic. Photo: Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Mabena’s agent, Francesco Ferreira, confirmed that Maritzburg were leading the race for the signature of his client.

“Ndumiso is not awol (absent without leave) like it has been reported in the media. I want to clear that up. The bottom line is that the player is not averse to listening to offers. At the moment it is between Maritzburg United and Cape Town City. Those are (the) front runners. He is still contracted to Bloemfontein Celtic for another season,” Ferreira said.

“At the moment nothing is finalised, but they are talking to each other to try and do a deal in terms of a transfer fee for him to move.”

