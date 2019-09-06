New Maritzburg United striker Jeremy Brockie is carrying the hopes of the team. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – For a team that had one leg in the lower division at the end of last season before they survived through the play-offs, Maritzburg United should be worried about how their new season has started. The Team of Choice are still searching for a victory after four games. But there is no need to panic, according to club chairman Farook Kadodia.

Martiztburg suffered two losses and shared the spoils twice, and these results have kept them in a familiar position at the foot of the PSL table.

The team were in a similar predicament last season and battled against relegation for the rest of the campaign following a shaky start.

Kadodia is not pressing any panic button, yet he’s worried his lads have nothing to show in the victories’ column after four games.

“The costly mistakes and missed chances have let us down. It has cost us points,” Kadodia observed.

“I would like us to target more points than sitting at the basement after two months. If the team wasn’t playing well and if there was no positivity, I would panic but there’s no need to. We have to focus on our next three games and hopefully we will do well,” Kadodia explained.

The situation means that Maritzburg have dropped 10 points. They were beaten by Lamontville Golden Arrows and Black Leopards, and drew against Highlands Park and Stellenbosch FC.

It was against Stellenbosch that the Midlands outfit was expected to return with full points but Stellies are proving to be a tough nut to crack.

“It is only getting tough. Our next game is against Sundowns and we still have new players who are still trying to gel,” said Kadodia.

“The signing of Jeremy Brockie will inspire other players. He is expected to help us with goals. It’s not like we’ve been playing bad football but players need to gel. With Jeremy here, we just want to see a turnaround.”

🗣 I want to get back to what I do best and that’s hitting the back of net.@JRBrockie speaks to the club’s media team about his transfer deadline day move to the Team of Choice.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/o7kScDJRze — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) September 5, 2019

The Team of Choice are facing a mammoth task in their next league assignment. They will travel to Pretoria to face the defending league champions, Sundowns.

Maritzburg will be pinning their hopes on Brockie to rattle the net regularly and stay free of injuries during his loan spell from Sundowns.

The New Zealand international joined his new club on transfer window deadline day.

