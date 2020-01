Maritzburg boss confirms Xulu contract offer









Maritzburg United intend keeping their key defender Siyanda Xulu at the club. Photo: BackpagePix Maritzburg United intend keeping their key defender Siyanda Xulu at the club. Xulu is in the last six months of his contract with the Team of Choice - his deal with the Midlands club will expire in June. Club chairman, Farook Kadodia, made it clear that they want to keep Xulu. “Yes, we would love to keep Siyanda at the club. We’ve offered him a new deal but his agent is playing his cards close to his chest,” Kadodia explained. Xulu has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.

“No club has got hold of us regarding the services of Siyanda. He is still our player and we are working on keeping him at the club," he added.

The Team of Choice are also unlikely to do any business before the close of the transfer window this weekend.

“I don’t want to sign the players who haven't played enough in the last six months. We are not interested in any of the players. We are happy with the players that we have in our team," Kadodia explained.

Murmurs have been rife that Siphesihle Ndlovu may return to the KwaZulu-Natal capital city. The midfielder has struggled for game time at the Sea Robbers. He joined Pirates from Maritzburg eight months ago.

“We don’t want to compare seasons. Obviously, last season wasn’t the best for us but that is history. We don’t want to talk too much but our focus is on collecting points,” responded Kadodia on how he sees the club at this stage compared to last season.

Last season the Team of Choice needed the play-offs to avoid relegation. They were demoted to the play-offs but reigned supreme and retained their Premier Soccer League status. Maritzbug are now sixth on the log with 26 points after 19 league games. They are on course to finish in the top eight.

Tomorrow, they will lock horns against Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership tussle at Harry Gwala Stadium at 8pm.





The Mercury