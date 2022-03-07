Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp hails veteran Nazeer Allie as standout performer

Johannesburg - Maritzburg United’s confidence and survival hopes would have taken a major boost on Saturday night, after they recorded a memorable 2-1 Premiership win over runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. By defeating Masandawana, the Team of Choice became only the second side in all competitions to achieve such a feat this season, following in the footsteps of fellow Kwa-Zulu Natal based side AmaZulu.

Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp was full of praise for defender Nazeer Allie. The 36-year-old veteran is still starting games for the club and was also resolute in terms of his defending against Downs. “At the beginning of the season, I was thinking that he could not make it anymore. Now he is proving us and me in particular how important he is, particularly when he is not available. We miss him with his leadership and thinking at the right moment. He helps us sort out defensive challenges. I must say that Nazeer is not the only one playing well, but he is standing out,” said the German tactician. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs lack of composure could have cost them in Soweto derby, says Stuart Baxter

Even though Maritzburg won, they did have fortune on their side like when Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane missed his 84th minute penalty. Middendorp did concede that luck was at times on the side of his men. “We definitely had luck on our side in a number of moments. There is no doubt about it. We have to be realistic. You do need luck if you want to be successful at the end of the day. It was a hard-working individual performance from the team,” said Middendorp.

Amadou Soukouna finished with aplomb to beat Kennedy Mweene from the spot as we emerged as victors against the Brazilians on Saturday night at the Harry Gwala Stadium #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/iBhglT7VZx — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 7, 2022 The win left the Team of Choice in 12th position on the log. They are now four points clear of 15th place TS Galaxy who are in the relegation/promotion playoff spot. Middendorp’s charges next prepare for a game against unpredictable Sekhukhune United at Emirates Airline Park on Wednesday afternoon.

After a promising start to the season, Sekhukhune’s form has dipped and they are now outside the top eight in the league standings, having lost their last two games against Cape Town City and Swallows. Maritzburg also have a favourable run of fixtures between now and the end of April. In that time, the only side that they will face that is currently in the top eight is Cape Town City. @eshlinv