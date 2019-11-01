MARITZBURG – Maritzburg United are still on course to claim their maiden triumph.
Tonight they sent Highlands Park packing in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg via penalties. With the game ending 1-1 after 120 minutes.
The home side reign supreme 4-3 on penalties to book their place in to the semi-finals of the TKO.
The Team of Choice are still searching for their first piece of silverware in top flight football. Two seasons ago, they came close but succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup. They are now two games away from being crowned the champions. It is all in their own hands.
The Lions of the North broke the deadlock as early as 13 minutes. The lack of communication allowed Jerry Msane to put his side in to the lead.