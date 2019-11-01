Maritzburg en-route to Knockout glory









Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United is challenged by Ryan Rae of Highlands Park during the 2019 Telkom Knockout quarter final match on Friday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix MARITZBURG – Maritzburg United are still on course to claim their maiden triumph. Tonight they sent Highlands Park packing in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg via penalties. With the game ending 1-1 after 120 minutes. The home side reign supreme 4-3 on penalties to book their place in to the semi-finals of the TKO. The Team of Choice are still searching for their first piece of silverware in top flight football. Two seasons ago, they came close but succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup. They are now two games away from being crowned the champions. It is all in their own hands. The Lions of the North broke the deadlock as early as 13 minutes. The lack of communication allowed Jerry Msane to put his side in to the lead.

Mogamad Jappie delivered an exquisite corner kick from the right and side which forced Mlungisi Mbunjani to find the back of his own net. The goal came five minutes in to the second half.

Sabelo Nyembe of Highlands Park is challenged by Rushine De Reuck of Maritzburg United. Photo:Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Jappie made an instant impact. He was introduced after the interval. Daylon Claasen made way for him.

The speedy winger fluffed a glorious opportunity to put the Team of Choice in the lead. Kwanda whipped played a delightful square ball and the ball fell in the path of Jappie who ballooned his effort over the bar.

It was all Maritzburg in the second stanza. They were asking all sorts of questions. Jappie was menacing for the Lions of North. Marlon Heugh denied Jappie with a spectacular save with eight minutes to go. It was from a death ball situation but Heugh was at his best.

The home side pushed hard for the winner but the game ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.





