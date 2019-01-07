Yannick Zakri has not returned to Maritzburg following the Christmas break. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United star forward Yannick Zakri has gone awol. The Ivorian international is yet to report back for camp after players were given a short Christmas break after the last game of 2018 against Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg. They were asked to report back to the club on the 27th of December.

Ertugral informed the media that Zakri is yet to come back after losing to Lamontville Golden Arrows this past weekend at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.

"He doesn't understand professionalism. He has been paid wages by the club. You need to understand one thing in professional football, if you don't obey your contract you will be substituted (replaced) soon in your career.

Maybe he is overrated; he can play for a top side in European football but he is not. He can play for any top side in the world. He started with promise and also played in France. Last season, I had him at Ajax and he played six to seven games at the highest level. I can't talk for him. His career will soon be over," Ertugral said.

Zakri, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns until the end of the season, joined the Team of Choice at the start of the season.

"I played football and he also played football (pointing to his counterpart, Steve Komphela). Within a blink of an eye, the career is over. What are you going to do afterwards? I can't at this pointing time accommodate that.

We wish him good luck in the next club or if somebody wants to take him. He is a fantastic player but he is not here. We have no communication at all with him. We can't tolerate those things in professional football. It is not on. It is a breach of contract," he added.

Maritzburg are really struggling. They succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Arrows at Sugar Ray this past weekend and they are still at the bottom of the table.

"As father figures, we always want to help these boys. I don't know how many calls do I get from former players who are jobless and this a huge problem that we have.

We need to protect these boys very early." Ertugral concluded.





