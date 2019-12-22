PIETERMARITZBURG – Judas Moseamedi broke the hearts of the Kaizer Chiefs faithful once again as Maritzburg United denied Amakhosi their ninth victory on the trot in an Absa Premiership tussle at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate, which was played at a frenetic pace.
Chiefs were targeting their nine win in a row but Moseamedi hurt them once again. The in-form Team of Choice striker was the one that hurt Chiefs in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout when he netted the brace.
Amakhosi are still at the summit but their lead is now down to seven points. They have amassed 35 points while second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns are on 28 points.
Chiefs showed their intent from the word go. Khama Billiat unleashed a thunderbolt from distance by his shot sailed wide.