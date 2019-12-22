Maritzburg hold Kaizer Chiefs, denying them ninth straight win









Maritzburg United's Judas Moseamedi celebrates with team-mates after scoring the equalising goal during their Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix PIETERMARITZBURG – Judas Moseamedi broke the hearts of the Kaizer Chiefs faithful once again as Maritzburg United denied Amakhosi their ninth victory on the trot in an Absa Premiership tussle at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate, which was played at a frenetic pace. Chiefs were targeting their nine win in a row but Moseamedi hurt them once again. The in-form Team of Choice striker was the one that hurt Chiefs in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout when he netted the brace. Amakhosi are still at the summit but their lead is now down to seven points. They have amassed 35 points while second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns are on 28 points. Chiefs showed their intent from the word go. Khama Billiat unleashed a thunderbolt from distance by his shot sailed wide.

Maritzburg were not playing on transition. They were prepared to ask some questions in to Amakhosi's defence. Daniel Akpeyi showed a great sense of anticipation earlier in the match to deny Moseamedi. Mxolisi Kunene delivered an exquisite square ball but the Nigerian anticipated danger early and then got in to the ball first.

Samir Nurkovic was menacing for the Team of Choice especially on the right and side of Amakhosi. The Serbian was the provider for opening strike on the 20th minutes. He pinpointed Lebogang Manyama with an exquisite deliver. Manyama finished with aplomb outjumping Nazeer Allie to power his team in to the lead with his head. It was a well worked move that was orchestrated by Siyabonga Ngezana.

George Maluleka fluffed a glorious opportunity to increase the lead from Amakhosi. It was a cross again from the right and side. Maluleka ballooned his effort over the bar unmarked in the box.

From nowhere, the Team of Choice snatched an equaliser. It was that man again, Judas Moseamedi. Willard Katsande committed a blunder that proved costly.

He failed to clear the ball that was intended for Moseamedi. The lanky talisman did what he does best these days and that is to rattle the net.

A few moments later, Jeremy Brockie missed a sitter. Ngezana was weakest link in the first half but came back a different player after the interval.

Yagan Sasman brought down Keagan Buchanan inside the box and the referee, Victor Gomez penalised him. Akpeyi made a spectacular save to deny Daylon Claasen.

Maritzburg created numerous chances in the second half but lacked the killer instincts.

@Minenhlecr7

IOL Sport