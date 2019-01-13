Maritzburg United has signed Thabiso Kutumela from Orlando Pirates. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United have landed the services of Thabiso Kutumela from Orlando Pirates on a three year contract. United's chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed the news to Independent online.

“Yes, it is true that we've signed Thabiso Kutumela. We bought him from Orlando Pirates. He has penned a three year deal with us,” Kadodia said.

The Team of Choice have been very busy in this transfer window market. They have already acquired the service of Mpho Matsi on loan from Cape Town City.

Last week they brought in Judas Moseamedi who is also on loan.

“We have struggled for goals this season and we needed an attacking player. Zakri (Yannick) is also not here. We hope that Kutumela we will add value into our squad,” he added.

Maritzburg United are languishing at the foot of the table with 11 points after 16 games. They need to turn things as quick as possible if they want to survive relegation.

“I'm confident we will survive relegation. Three years ago we were in a same position and we survived on the last day. We have Fortune Makaringe and Rushine De Reuck. We are behind the coach (Muhsin Ertugral).” Kadodia elaborated.

Maritzburg will face Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm in an Absa Premiership tussle. They haven't won in the league since September last year in the league. The Team of Choice have lost two games in a row under the tenure of Ertugral.





