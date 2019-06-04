Fortune Makaringe of Maritzburg United in action during the match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Harry Gwala Stadium, Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Bafana Bafana and Maritzburg United midfield maestro, Fortune Makaringe is on his way to Orlando Pirates. Speculation has been rife that the star midfielder will leave the Team of Choice at the end of this season.

He also confirmed on television this past weekend that he played his last game for Maritzburg but didn't confirm his next destination.

Makaringe is in Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations squad. Chairman at Maritzburg confirmed to the media yesterday at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg that Makaringe is joining the Bucanneers.

"We are at an advanced stage with Orlando Pirates regarding Makaringe. They made a formal approach unlike other speculation that have been circulating in the media. We made a promise at the beginning of the season to both Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu that I'm not going to hold them irrespective of where they want to go. As long as the club can reach an agreement.

That's why the coach (Eric Tinkler) felt it was fitting for him to allow them a farewell at half-time on Saturday. So, Makaringe will be definitely be joining Pirates. We just need to finalise that, " Kadodia said as he cleared the air on the future of his stars.

Makaringe and Ndlovu has been imperial for Maritzburg in the past two seasons in the middle of the park.

"Ndlovu is under pressure. He's got a new agent (Jazzman Mahlakgane). But he will be playing in Johannesburg come next season. There's no team that has finalised as yet. So, I can't comment whether, it will be Sundowns or Orlando Pirates.

You must understand one thing. We've had negotiations with Sundowns subjecting that the player agree on his terms. The player has not finalised anything with Sundowns. That's why the pressure is coming to a player.

Kaizer Chiefs haven't made any contact regarding Ndlovu. Only Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have approached us regarding Ndlovu. It is a two horse race," he added.

As Independent Media reported yesterday, Kadodia confirmed that he has been offered a two year contact extension.

"The coach deserves to stay at the club. We are at advance stage of concluding a two year deal with an option to renew with one year. We've agreed in principle but once all the papers are signed and hopefully in the next 24 hours, that statement will be made.

I can count on it that the coach will be staying for the next two years." Kadodia concluded.

The Mercury

