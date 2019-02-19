Eric Tinkler sidelines during a Maritzburg training session. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United are not resting on their laurels after picking up their first maximum points in four months. The Team of Choice broke their duck last week when they dismantled Polokwane City 3-1 in Pietermaritzburg. It was their second PSL win of the season - the other was in September against Bloemfontein Celtic. They had to wait for 14 games to break that barren run of results, and it was their maiden victory at home this season.

Chairman at Maritzburg, Farook Kadodia, didn’t want to give anything away when he was contacted.

“It is just one win. We need more wins and then I can talk. We are still in the relegation zone. I need to get four more wins,” Kadodia said.

Maritzburg are rooted at the foot of the table with 14 points after 20 games, but new coach Eric Tinkler has brought a new lease of life to the club.

“The spirit and the mood is good and we want to fight to get out of the relegation (zone),” Kadodia said.

Maritzburg will travel this weekend to face Cape Town City in what promises to be humdinger of a match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The two teams shared the spoils at the Harry Gwala Stadium at the start of the season. City are also oozing with confidence, having beaten Highlands Park to reach the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

They have been a difficult customer to stop at home. Tinkler will be looking to build some momentum and close the gap between themselves and the other relegations candidates. On the other hand, Benni McCarthy will be hoping to put some pressure on the title challengers. Both teams need points for different reasons.

Tinkler took over the reins as the new coach of Maritzburg last month from Muhsin Ertugral.

Maritzburg were defeated by Wits in his first match in charge, but came back strong in his second game by beating Polokwane City.







