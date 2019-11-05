DURBAN – Eric Tinkler has challenged his Maritzburg United team to go to Orlando Stadium and play with no fear when they square off against Orlando Pirates.
The Team of Choice is oozing with confidence having amassed five wins on the trot.
Maritzburg may not be playing with fluidity, but they have developed a winning mentality of capturing points without displaying eye-catching football.
Tinkler started his head coaching career at the Buccaneers and while he still has a soft spot for the club, he would not have any qualms rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sea Robbers.
“It is Orlando Pirates. There’s a lot of quality at Pirates. We need to go there and perform and play with no fear,” Tinkler explained.