Maritzburg receive interest from Belgium for Ofori









Richard Ofori has garnered interest from Belgium. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Maritzburg United have confirmed they have received interest from Belgium for the services of Richard Ofori. Goalkeeper Ofori has been on top of his game for the past three seasons for the Team of Choice. The Ghanaian keeper has become a vital cog for the team from KwaZulu-Natal’s capital. Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed that Ofori has attracted interest from Belgium. “There’s some interest from Belgium for Ofori. But first I need to clarify this. Ofori is not in the last year of his contract. He still has one more year left at the club,” Kadodia said.

Ofori is also commanding a regular starting berth for his national team. Orlando Pirates were also reported to be interested in capturing the services of Ofori in the past two seasons. In his debut season in South Africa, he helped Maritzburg to finish fourth in the PSL and reach the Nedbank Cup final. After his stellar performances, Ofori was nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Season award where he lost out to Itumeleng Khune. He was imperious for Maritzburg last year.

“We would love to place Ofori into a good team not at the team where his career won’t go far,” Kadodia said.

Ofori has already appeared in two Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana.

“The were some talks with the team from Belgium, but nothing has been pursued as yet. If it happens, it will be the end of the season,” Kadodia said.

Ofori has started all 10 league games for Maritzburg in this season. He is also expected to be in goals when Ghana lock horns with Bafana Bafana on Thursday in Kumasi in an Afcon 2021 qualifier. Ofori is in rich vein of form at club level. He put in a man-of-the-match performance on Wednesday as Maritzburg shared the spoils with Orlando Pirates in a league clash at Orlando Stadium.





The Mercury

