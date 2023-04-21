Maritzburg score in stoppage time to salvage a draw and boost survival hopes

Durban — Maritzburg United scored in the second minute of stoppage time to salvage a point as they drew 1-1 with Richards Bay at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday evening. The Team of Choice boosted their chances of survival by moving within three points of safety but staying at the bottom of the log. While the Natal Rich Boyz end their torrid run of losses that saw them go right defeats in a row.

Sanele Barns undid all of Maritzburg’s good pressure in the first half when he broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal in the 37th minute. The former AmaTuks utility player showed great skills he turned away from his opposite number before slotting past King Ndlovu in the home side’s goal. Just when it seemed Maritzburg were destined for defeat, Salim Magoola handed them a goal on a platter in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Ugandan International allowed a weak header by Tyrell Palace to sneak under him, dropping two important points in their bid to stay away from the relegation zone. A Maritzburg side looking to catch fire at just the right time set up in an offensive 4-3-3 with jaws of allegations staring them in the eye in 16th place. Head coach Fadlu Davids put his trust on Friday Samu and Karim Kimvuidi as the main source of attacking creativity and finishing coming up against the leaky defence of the Natal Rich Boyz.

As was expected, the first stanza saw the hosts retain a majority of the ball possession at 60% to the visitor's 40 but were largely restricted to creating any clear-cut chances to trouble Salim Magoola in the Richards Bay goal. In fact, it was the away dugout that would have gone into the break the happiest having found the opener, which increased the pressure on the home side in front of their fans. The second half saw a spirited Team of Choice return and try to claw their way back into the game but were met by a strong resistance by a desperate Richards Bay.